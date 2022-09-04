Survivors and families come out to turn the town teal for Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Sunday, the Bluegrass Ovarian Cancer Support Group hung teal bows as part of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month in Lexington.

Organizers say 1 in 78 women will be diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer at some point in their life.

While there is a 93 percent chance of survival, there is no test for Ovarian Cancer. Doctors and survivors encourage women to be in tune with their bodies.

"Everybody feels this disease so deeply, and that's why we do this. Once you're a survivor, I wanna fight back, I want to do something to beat this disease so it doesn't win," said cancer survivor Kathy Tabb who believes there needs to be more awareness.

This marks the tenth year survivors, and their families have turned Lexington teal.

For more information about symptoms and risk factors, you can visit turnthetownsteal.org.