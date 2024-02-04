Watch Now
Suspect arrested after officer-involved shooting in Bardstown

Posted at 1:01 PM, Feb 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-04 13:08:03-05

One suspected has been arrested after an officer-involved shooting that took place in Bardstown on Saturday.

According to a release from the Bardstown Police Department, officers responded to the area of KY 245 and Chambers Boulevard for a disorderly person attempting to start a fire in a field. The suspect, who was not named, was found at KY 245 and Frost Avenue.

The release says that an officer-involved shooting occurred, but there were no injuries stemming from the incident.

The suspect was then arrested and charged with a previous warrant, in addition to the new charges of disorderly conduct, menacing, wanton endangerment, and resisting arrest.

