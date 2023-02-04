Suspect arrested, charged with kidnapping and rape in multiple cold cases

LEXINGTON (LEX 18) — One man was arrested in Lexington Friday, charged in connection to multiple cold cases involving abductions and sexual assault.

52-year-old George Wayne Aldridge is the man in custody, charged with multiple counts of kidnapping, rape, sexual abuse sodomy and one count of Wanton Endangerment.

According to information released by the Lexington Police Department Saturday morning, these three cases in question spanned 2009-2016.

Every case centered around a female victim who was abducted before being sexually assaulted.

LPD adds detectives were able to use DNA technology to connect the victims and identify Aldridge as a suspect.

LEX 18 Investigates recently interviewed the Director of the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab who said forensic genetic genealogy testing was used in a serial rape investigation- and this appears to be the same investigation.

LEX 18 also discovered that Aldridge owns a towing business called "Wayne's Towing."

Aldridge is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.