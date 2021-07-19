Watch
Suspect arrested in connection with November homicide on Winchester Road

Posted at 12:22 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:22:32-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police have arrested 31-year-old Theodrick Tillman in connection with the November homicide on Winchester Road in Lexington.

Lexington police said the homicide initially appeared to be a fatal car crash when an SUV was found overturned in a large culvert.

Emergency crews found a victim dead under the vehicle and upon further investigation, the victim, a 37-year-old man, was found to have suffered gunshot wounds.

Tillman is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact LPD at (859) 258- 3600. You can reach out anonymously to (859) 253- 2020.

