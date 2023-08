LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Two people were taken to the hospital in Lexington after a chase ended in a crash.

Lexington police say the chase started in Georgetown before the suspect crashed into two other cars on Georgetown Street and Douglass Street.

Officers were able to detain the suspect at the scene.

The two people taken to the hospital have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the suspect's name or any other details.