EKU gives all-clear after suspicious device reported outside campus building

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Eastern Kentucky University has given the all-clear after a suspicious device was reported at the Whitlock Building on EKU's Richmond campus.

According to the emergency alert, officials were informed of an anonymous phone call to the Madison County Emergency Operation Center that they had placed a suspicious device in the area.

The EKU Police Department thoroughly searched by explosive detection canines and by hand, according to the alert, and no threats were identified. The campus community can proceed as normal.

"We appreciate our community's cooperation. EKU Police treat every report of this nature with the utmost importance," the alert says. "Our teams work tirelessly to ensure the safety of our campus community. We appreciate our partners with the Richmond Police, Richmond Fire, Madison County EMS, and the Kentucky State Police."

EKU is currently working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force and the Kentucky State Police to leverage available resources in determining the responsible party for making the terroristic threat.