Man seriously hurt after driver crashes into Greyhound station on West New Circle Road

Posted at 11:10 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 11:51:43-04

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver ran into part of the Greyhound bus station, hitting the man in the process.

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on West New Circle Road in Lexington shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver crashed into the side of the building and say it was an accident.

Fire crews are working to stabilize the front of the building.

