Man seriously hurt after driver crashes into Greyhound station on West New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is in the hospital with serious injuries after a driver ran into part of the Greyhound bus station, hitting the man in the process.

We’re on scene at the Greyhound station on New Circle Road, where a driver ran into the building, also hitting a pedestrian. Police say it was an accident. The man who was hit went to the hospital with serious injuries. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/Y0fO8fnIpk — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) July 13, 2021

Police and firefighters arrived at the scene on West New Circle Road in Lexington shortly before 11:00 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver crashed into the side of the building and say it was an accident.

Fire crews are working to stabilize the front of the building.