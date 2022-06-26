EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion and former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships.

On Saturday, McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then flashed a thumbs up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month.