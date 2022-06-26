Watch Now
Former UK star Sydney McLaughlin does it again, breaks own world record

Abrahamson: It's all just getting started for USA gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin
Getty Images
Getty Images
Gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin of Team United States poses during the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Hurdles Final on day twelve of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on August 04, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan.
Posted at 10:17 AM, Jun 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 10:21:17-04

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Olympic champion and former University of Kentucky star Sydney McLaughlin broke her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. outdoor track and field championships.

On Saturday, McLaughlin flashed a broad smile when her time was announced, then flashed a thumbs up. She crossed the finish line in 51.41 seconds, breaking her own record of 51.46 set last year at the Tokyo Games, where she won the gold medal.

The top three finishers in each event at the national championships will represent the United States in the world outdoor championships, also at Eugene’s Hayward Field, next month.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

