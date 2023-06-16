Taco Tico in Lexington gives away 'last Choco Tacos on Earth'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taco Tico on Southland Drive is giving away the "last 600 Choco Tacos on Earth" from 1-4 p.m. Friday.
The Choco Tacos are free with purchase and limited to one per customer.
For 40 years, Choco Taco was available at ice cream trucks, grocery stores, and select restaurant—including Kentucky-based Taco Tico.
Choco Taco was suddenly discontinued by Klondike in mid-2022, according to a press release.
Taco Tico managed to receive a final batch of Choco Tacos to give away Friday afternoon.