Taco Tico in Lexington gives away 'last Choco Tacos on Earth'

Posted at 1:15 PM, Jun 16, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taco Tico on Southland Drive is giving away the "last 600 Choco Tacos on Earth" from 1-4 p.m. Friday.

The Choco Tacos are free with purchase and limited to one per customer.

For 40 years, Choco Taco was available at ice cream trucks, grocery stores, and select restaurant—including Kentucky-based Taco Tico.

Choco Taco was suddenly discontinued by Klondike in mid-2022, according to a press release.

Taco Tico managed to receive a final batch of Choco Tacos to give away Friday afternoon.

