Taco Tico in Lexington gives away 'last Choco Tacos on Earth'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Taco Tico on Southland Drive is giving away the "last 600 Choco Tacos on Earth" from 1-4 p.m. Friday.

The Choco Tacos are free with purchase and limited to one per customer.

LEX 18's Brian Gilbert

For 40 years, Choco Taco was available at ice cream trucks, grocery stores, and select restaurant—including Kentucky-based Taco Tico.

Choco Taco was suddenly discontinued by Klondike in mid-2022, according to a press release.

Taco Tico managed to receive a final batch of Choco Tacos to give away Friday afternoon.