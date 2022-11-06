Tanzania: Plane crashes into Lake Victoria; 19 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A plane has crashed into Lake Victoria on approach to an airport in Tanzania.

The country's prime minister says 19 people have died in the crash, raising the death toll.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 on board the Precision Air flight were rescued and taken to a hospital.

They say rescue work is continuing.

The plane was traveling from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam when it crashed Sunday morning while heading to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

Photos of the plane showed it mostly submerged in the lake.

A police commander says it was raining when the aircraft plunged into the water.