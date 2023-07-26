Tates Creek High School hires first female principal in school history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Tates Creek High School has hired Dr. Kristy Field as the first female principal at Tates Creek High School, making history.

Field brings more than 23 years of experience in education and marks her ninth year with Fayette County Public Schools.

She served as an intervention specialist at Chillicothe High School in Ohio for 14 years.

Since joining FCPS, she has served in roles including special education teacher, administrative dean and intervention specialist at STEAM Academy, freshman academy principal at Bryan Station High School, and recently associate principal at Lafayette High School.

Field attended the University of Rio Grande in Ohio, earning a bachelor's degree in economics and a master's degree in education, specializing in special education.

She also received her certification in education administration from the University of Ohio and later got her doctorate in educational leadership and organizational management at the University of Louisville.

