Tates Creek Middle School receives threat, modifies dismissal for student safety

Posted at 8:28 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 20:28:36-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday Tates Creek Middle School had more law enforcement on campus and a modified release schedule due to the threat of a shooting this afternoon.

TCMS principal Eric Thornsbury sent a letter to parents and guardians saying that one student received a message suggesting there would be a shooting after school.

The school worked with the Fayette County Public Schools Police Department to investigate the threat.

According to the letter, they didn't have any reason to believe there was an actual need for concern but said they take all threats seriously.

