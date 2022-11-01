Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour,' coming to Cincinnati in July

(LEX 18) — Taylor Swift announced her "The Eras Tour," with her nearest performance July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Special guests Gracie Abrams and MUNA will join Swift in Cincinnati.

Presale ticket registration is open through 11:59 p.m. November 9.

Taylor Swift Twitter

Swift says "The Eras Tour" is a journey through the musical eras of her career (past & present!).

I’m enchanted to announce my next tour: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a journey through the musical eras of my career (past & present!) The first leg of the tour will be in stadiums across the US, with international dates to be announced as soon as we can!https://t.co/KFuqvrhSGo pic.twitter.com/eVyTcuW8sK — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) November 1, 2022

Other special guests on tour with Swift include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, HAIM, GAYLE, and OWENN.

The first leg of her tour will include 27 stops in stadiums across the U.S.