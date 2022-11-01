Watch Now
Taylor Swift announces 'The Eras Tour,' coming to Cincinnati in July

Posted at 8:47 AM, Nov 01, 2022
(LEX 18) — Taylor Swift announced her "The Eras Tour," with her nearest performance July 1 at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

Special guests Gracie Abrams and MUNA will join Swift in Cincinnati.

Presale ticket registration is open through 11:59 p.m. November 9.

Swift says "The Eras Tour" is a journey through the musical eras of her career (past & present!).

Other special guests on tour with Swift include Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, HAIM, GAYLE, and OWENN.

The first leg of her tour will include 27 stops in stadiums across the U.S.

