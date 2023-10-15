Watch Now
Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ dances to No. 1 at the box office, eyeing 'Joker' film record

World Premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Film
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 4:17 PM, Oct 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-15 16:17:51-04

(AP) — Movie theaters turned into concert venues this weekend as Swifties brought their dance moves and friendship bracelets to multiplexes across the country. The unparalleled enthusiasm helped propel “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” to a massive, first place debut between $95 million and $97 million in North America, AMC Theaters said Sunday. In just three days, it’s already surpassed the total $73 million in domestic earnings of “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never.” And if it comes in on the higher end of projections when totals are released Monday, it could be the biggest October film opening ever.

