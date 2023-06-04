“Teddy Bear Clinic” alleviates hospital fears

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a COVID-pause, Shriners Children's Lexington hosted the Association of periOperative Registered Nurses on Saturday. Together, they held a teddy bear clinic, welcoming children to the state-of-the-art medical center.

"It's just our way of trying to improve children's perceptions of surgery and hopefully promote healthcare careers as well," said Connie Wilson, director of patient care services at Shriners Children's Lexington.

Participants brought their favorite dolls or stuffed animals and played nurse or doctor while they prepared for surgery. The event included interaction with simple surgical instruments and a tour of the operating room as staff guided their stuffed animal or doll back to perfect health.

Through the clinic, kids learned about registration, surgery, and recovery, all while alleviating fear and anxiety around hospitalization.

"They have an amazing time," said Jessi D'Andrea, AORN chapter 1801 president. "Usually when kids come to a clinic, their parents have so many positive things to say about it and they want to come back to the next one."