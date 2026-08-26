Teen camper airlifted from Red River Gorge after medical emergency at Hanson’s Point

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — An 18-year-old camper was rescued by helicopter Tuesday night after experiencing a medical emergency at Hanson’s Point in the Red River Gorge, according to Wolfe County Search & Rescue.

Rescuers were dispatched around 9 p.m. to Hanson’s Point, a popular overlook accessed by an unofficial trail. Officials said the camper was located about 2.5 miles from the nearest trailhead, making access difficult.

A Wolfe County Search & Rescue team member and a paramedic with Kentucky Task Force conducted an initial medical evaluation by phone while crews responded to the scene.

Because of the remote location and the potential severity of the camper’s condition, Wolfe County Emergency Management requested activation of the Helo Aquatic Rescue Team, or HART, for a possible aerial hoist rescue. Additional assistance was also requested from Powell County Search & Rescue.

Rescuers hiked to the patient and conducted an in-person assessment. After evaluating the situation, crews determined an aerial extraction would be the safest option.

The Kentucky State Police Aviation Unit then arrived at the scene and lowered a rescue specialist, who is also a paramedic, to the patient. The specialist agreed that a helicopter hoist would be safer than attempting to carry the patient through the rugged terrain.

Officials said the camper was placed in an Aerial Victim Extraction Device and hoisted into the helicopter along with the rescue specialist. The aircraft flew the patient to a nearby landing zone, where emergency medical personnel were waiting.

The camper was then transported to a local hospital for further treatment. Search and rescue crews exited the trail system around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Wolfe County Search & Rescue said the operation highlighted the value of cooperation among multiple emergency response agencies and demonstrated the capabilities of Kentucky’s HART program in reaching patients in remote locations.

The agency thanked Powell County Search & Rescue, Kentucky Emergency Management, the Kentucky State Police Aviation Unit, HART team members and Powell County EMS for their assistance during the rescue.