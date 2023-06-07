Lexington teen dead after car crash in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington teen is dead after a car crash on Athens Boonesboro Road in Clark County Tuesday night.

According to Coroner Neal Oliver, 17-year-old Kaylee Goodman was killed after her vehicle went off the roadway and hit a tree.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

Goodman was a senior at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington.

The schools acting principal, Andrea Tinsley, released the following statement about the incident to Dunbar families: