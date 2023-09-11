Teen dies after falling from moving truck in Harrison County

DRY RIDGE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A man is dead after falling from a moving truck in Harrison County Saturday.

Police say the first call came in at 12:11 a.m. for reports of a man who had fallen from a moving vehicle near Northside Drive in Cynthiana. KSP was called to the scene shortly after.

Police say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was transported to Harrison Memorial Hospital and then to UK Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

KSP reports that 18-year-old Addison Perkins of Cynthiana was driving the 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck when Beamon was injured.

Beamon's family started a GoFundMe to help with funeral and medical expenses.