Teenager dead in Laurel County 4-wheeler crash

Posted at 10:10 PM, Jun 18, 2024

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A teenager is dead after a four-wheeler crash Tuesday afternoon in Laurel County.

The Laurel County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash that happened around 4 p.m. on Nineva Road.

Investigators report that a four-wheeler lost control and ran off the road. There were two occupants: a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene by the Laurel County Coroner's Office.

The 13-year-old was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

