Teenager killed in crash; body found in Kentucky River

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Kentucky State Police, a body has been found and identified in connection to a Kentucky River rescue that began Friday night.

Kentucky State Police have identified the individual as a 17-year-old juvenile of Lexington.

The body was recovered by the Lexington Metro Dive team after crews resumed searching this morning around 8:30 a.m.

Crews recovered the body this morning around 11:30 a.m., along with the vehicle.

The body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner's office in Frankfort for an autopsy report to be done.

The wreck involved two other juvenile passengers who were able to escape from the vehicle but unable to rescue the driver, due to an entrapment.

The passengers were rushed to the University of Kentucky Albert B. Chandler hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to KSP, the juvenile operating the car was traveling on Old Richmond Road near the Old Clays Ferry bridge, when the juvenile lost control of the vehicle and went off the road over an embankment and into the water.

Ben Branscum

The investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Trooper Bobby Estes. He was assisted on scene by KSP Post 7 personnel, Richmond Fire Department, Madison County Fire Department, Madison County EMS, Madison County EMA, Fish and Wildlife, Lexington Metro Dive team and Lexington Fire Department.