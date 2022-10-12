Teens destroy pride flag in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pride flag was destroyed at a home in Nicholasville Monday night.

"They just saw it as something that they didn't want to see," said homeowner Britt Perdue.

Her security cameras captured two teenagers approaching her front porch Monday night.

Perdue said her husband was out at dinner when he got an alert on his phone and rushed home just in time to catch one of the boys running from the property.

"He was shaken up and was just like I didn't take anything. I didn't do anything," said Perdue.

Perdue's husband gave a statement to Nicholasville police.

Perdue said Tuesday one of the teens reached out to her of Facebook.

"He apologized, and I just cannot say enough things about this kid. He messaged me before he even told the police what happened," explained Perdue.

Perdue said they have already ordered a new flag.

Nicholasville police arrested and charged one juvenile with the crime.