Teladoc Health providing free virtual health care services for Ky. flood victims, first responders

(LEX 18) — Teladoc Health announced it will provide free general health care services virtually for those impacted by the eastern Kentucky floods.

For any first responders and residents directly affected by the flooding in Kentucky, licensed health care professionals for any non-emergency illness are available through the Teladoc direct line at (855) 225-5032.

Other common adult and pediatric conditions, such as sinus problems, respiratory infections, allergies, and cold and flu symptoms, can be diagnosed and treated. Non-narcotic drug prescriptions that require a physician's authorization can also be refilled.

As parts of Kentucky remain in red zones for COVID-19, Teladoc said those who have symptoms or think they have been exposed can be screened.

For emergency services, patients should still call 911. For more information about Teladoc Health or to seek care, click here.