Tennessee bills criminalizing certain drag performances, gender-affirming care signed into law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Two of the most talked about and controversial bills this legislative session have passed and now have been signed into law by Gov. Bill Lee.

House Bill 09 criminalizes certain public cabaret and drag performances, while House Bill 01 bans gender-affirming surgeries for those under 18.

Senate Bill 03 / House Bill 09

Under this bill, performers who fall under this adult cabaret umbrella and perform in public or in a place that could be viewed by a minor are facing a misdemeanor or even a felony for a second offense.

Opponents see it as a big hit to Pride and Pride parades.

The bill, along with others, is being called anti-LGBTQ and recently sparked hundreds to protest at the capitol.

One person with Inclusion Tennessee said the people leading the state legislature have lost touch with reality.

This bill now goes back to the Senate for approval. Following this, the bill will head to Governor Lee's desk.

Senate Bill 01 / House Bill 01

This bill focuses on kids seeking gender-affirming care.

The bill bans gender-affirming surgeries for those under 18 in Tennessee. This all sparked after conservative commentator Matt Walsh questioned whether Vanderbilt should provide this care to patients.

Officials at VUMC said they require parental consent for kids receiving gender-affirming care.

For the surgeries, last year officials with VUMC said on average about five a year happen for those under 18 years old. None of them are genital procedures. They were at least 16 years old and they all had parental consent.

We have heard from both sides throughout our coverage, including an 18-year-old who received the care only to decide not to continue with it, calling her doctors negligent.

State Rep. Bo Mitchell, D-Nashville, said all major medical associations support this kind of care with parents' permission, the child wants it and doctors agree it's necessary.

This bill is now headed to the Governor's desk.