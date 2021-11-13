Thanksgiving dinner provided for families in need

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 100 participants helped pack more than 5,000 boxes at God's Pantry Food Bank on Saturday.

Each box includes the ingredients needed for a family to enjoy Thanksgiving.

Those boxes will be distributed Thanksgiving week, along with a turkey and other perishable items.

"We are so blessed to be able to do this with community members and have folks participate over the course of the day we'll have about 150 people who will help us build," said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God's Pantry.