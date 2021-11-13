Watch
News

Actions

Thanksgiving dinner provided for families in need

items.[0].image.alt
LEX 18
Gods Pantry.jpg
Posted at 6:27 PM, Nov 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-13 18:27:27-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — More than 100 participants helped pack more than 5,000 boxes at God's Pantry Food Bank on Saturday.

Each box includes the ingredients needed for a family to enjoy Thanksgiving.

Those boxes will be distributed Thanksgiving week, along with a turkey and other perishable items.

"We are so blessed to be able to do this with community members and have folks participate over the course of the day we'll have about 150 people who will help us build," said Michael Halligan, the CEO of God's Pantry.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps

Download the LEX 18 News and Weather Apps