Thanksgiving favorites might be in short supply this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Exactly one month from now, you might be putting the finishing touches on preparing your Thanksgiving dinner.

Those in the meat industry say don't put off your orders, especially this year.

One of the leaders of the meat counter at Critchfield Meats Family Market reminds us it's just around the corner.

"Make sure to get your orders in as soon as possible," said Patrick Wingate.

Wingate says there could be trouble providing some of the Thanksgiving staples this year.

"I think we're going to be fine with all of our side items," he said. "I haven't heard any this way or that way about them. Definitely our smaller turkeys we're going to be having trouble getting."

Wingate says a smaller turkey can feed about 10-15 people. Last year, the issue was bigger turkeys. That wasn't as big of an issue because there weren't as many large gatherings.

"Most people were getting smaller turkeys not the average size from previous years," Wingate said. "We'll see how that goes this year."

Still, with likely smaller gatherings this year, Wingate urges people to get orders in for small turkeys sooner rather than later.

"We're having trouble getting fresh, I think we're going to be able to get some frozen, but that's going to be a very limited number," he said.

Larger turkeys should be okay, but Wingate says if you're thinking about ham:

"Another thing that we're having trouble with is our country ham, both cooked and raw," Wingate said. "There's a nationwide shortage on that."

The best solution? Get your orders in soon!