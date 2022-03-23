'That bullet could've killed him': Man recounts shooting at skate park

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A young man from Lexington told LEX 18 that he and his brother narrowly escaped a shooting at a skate park Monday, but not before his car was hit by at least three bullets.

"Thank God me or my brother didn't get hurt," the man said. "Because at close range, that could be a fatal shot."

The man, who asked LEX 18 to refer to him as "Jordan," said he did not want his real name or face on camera out of fear of possible retaliation.

"If you're going to shoot up a park in broad daylight," he said. "What else are you capable of?"

Jordan said he was visiting his brother, 16, who was skating at Berry Hill Skate Park. Shortly after he arrived, Jordan said he and his brother noticed groups of teenagers getting into a heated argument.

"I wanted to get him out of a situation that I could feel was escalating," he said.

Jordan ushered his brother into his car, but as he drove off, he said, bullets started flying. One hit the back passenger door, while two others hit the front passenger side.

"That bullet could've killed [my brother]," Jordan said.

Jordan said he called the police after his car was hit. Lexington Police confirmed an investigation is ongoing.

When LEX 18 met Jordan Tuesday, he requested that the interview be held away from the park. He also said his brother does not want to return to skate there.

"He doesn't feel comfortable coming here," Jordan said. "And I don't blame him."

Jordan said he had heard gunshots before, but lately, he has felt like the gun violence has become indiscriminate in Lexington.

"It's just getting reckless," Jordan said. "People don't care. It could happen to anyone at any time."