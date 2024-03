LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Avett Brothers announced multiple new tour dates Friday, including a stop in Lexington.

The band will headline at Rupp Arena on October 26 with Houndmouth as a special guest.

The Avett Brothers haven't performed at Rupp since 2019.

Presale for The Avett Guild starts Tuesday, March 19, at 12 p.m. Public on-sale starts March 22 at 10 a.m.