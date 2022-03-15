'The Big Conn': New true crime docuseries shares story of convicted Kentucky attorney

"The Big Conn" is a new four-part documentary series that tells the story of Eric C. Conn, the former eastern Kentucky attorney convicted of the largest Social Security fraud scheme in history.

Conn is serving 27 years in prison for fraud, as well as his botched escape to Honduras. He admits to fabricating medical documents and paying different people to have social security claims passed, defrauding the government over half a billion dollars.

All four parts of the series will premiere alongside a companion podcast that will explore Conn’s fraud and outrageous lifestyle further with additional interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

The docuseries is from Emmy-nominated filmmakers James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte, who are joining forces again after creating HBO miniseries McMillions.

"The Big Conn" series and podcast make their global debut May 6 (on Apple TV+ and Apple Podcasts, respectively).