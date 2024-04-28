The Kentucky Oaks and Derby advance and post position draws are in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Godolphin’s Tarifa is the morning line favorite for the 150th Longines Kentucky Oaks. Tarifa has had a three-race winning streak, has been installed as the 7-2 morning line favorite.

The Oaks is a 1 1/8-mile race that is the center of a 13-race program featuring seven stakes worth $5.25 million altogether. The first post will be at 10:30 a.m. eastern standard time and the Oaks being the 11th race with a 5:51 p.m. post time eastern standard time.

Tarifa has been trained by Brad Cox and will aim to follow Godolphin runner Pretty Mischievous into the Oaks’ winner’s circle. It would make Godolphin the fourth owner to win the Oaks in consecutive years.

The Longines Kentucky Oaks 150 post position Draw:

CHURCHILL DOWNS

Repole Stable’s homebred Fierceness was the winner of the Florida Derby in his most recent start and is the 5-2 morning line favorite for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Kentucky Derby highlights a 14-race program and will start at 10:30 a.m. eastern standard time.

Nine stakes races will be featured worth a total of $10.75 million. The Kentucky Derby will reward the winner with $3.1 million and is the 12th race of the day, starting at 6:57 p.m. eastern standard time.

Todd Pletcher, a two-time Kentucky Derby winner, trained Fierceness.

The Kentucky Derby 150 post position draw: