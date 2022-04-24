The Lexington AIDS Walk continues after a two-year pause

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — The annual Lexington AIDS Walk was held Sunday. This was the first time in two years that the walk was held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The walk was started to help raise more awareness for HIV, AIDS, develop long-term solutions, and take an approach to hopefully put an end to the disease.

"So now we're back together to help continue to raise that awareness. It's all a public health issue. It's similar to COVID. We're still fighting HIV. It's been around a long time and we have a lot of work to do," said Jon Parker who is the Executive Director of AVOL Kentucky.

If you want more information or are looking to donate, you can find more here.