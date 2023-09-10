Watch Now
‘The Nun II’ conjures $32.6 million to top box office

Posted at 4:19 PM, Sep 10, 2023
(AP) — Like many horrors before it, bad reviews didn’t scare off moviegoers from buying tickets for “The Nun II.”

The sequel to the 2018 hit, released in 3,728 theaters by Warner Bros., topped the box office in its first weekend in North American theaters earning an estimated $32.6 million, the studio said Sunday.

“The Nun II” bumped Denzel Washington’s “Equalizer 3” to second place in its second weekend.

Third place went to another new movie: The third installment of Nia Vardalos’ “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” which earned an estimated $10 million despite largely negative reviews.

