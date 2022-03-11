The 'Toughest Monster Truck Tour' pulls into Rupp Arena on April 2nd

LEXINGTON, Ky (LEX 18) — The Toughest Monster Truck Tour makes it stop at Rupp Arena on April 2nd. For fans planning to attend, the start time has changed. The event start time is now 2 p.m.

“As the basketball season has progressed, we see that there is a very good chance that the University of Kentucky Men’s Basketball team could be playing in one of the two Final Four games that day and we didn't want fans to have to make the decision between rooting for their team and coming to the Toughest Monster Truck Tour,” said promoter Kelly Goldman.

The tour features the king of the monster trucks, "Bigfoot," and also includes the world's largest dump truck "Dirt Crew," and several other trucks in events like a wheelie, racing, and freestyle competition.

Ticket prices start at $12 for kids ages 2-12 and start at $22 for adults. Pit Passes are $15. The Pit Party will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. also on April 2nd.

For more information, please visit the Toughest Monster Truck Tour website.