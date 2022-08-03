The true cost of flood repairs

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — As flood recovery continues in Eastern Kentucky, people are starting to get a better picture of how much it will cost them to repair their homes.

HVAC specialist and owner of Eastern Airflow Kentucky Justin Trout said decimated heating and cooling systems have been a common sight for flood victims.

"We have just seen total devastation. It's been hard in the families," said Trout.

"You see how much we are not doing much and are hot and sweaty. Now imagine trying to sleep like that."

Trout said most of the homes he's worked on so far have damage that could be six figures in total repairs.

As he works to fix the mess left behind Trout wants to make sure victims aren't devastated by paying inflated repair prices.

"We don't want to see no price gouging around here."

Trout explained a typical 1800-square-foot house like this one should run about 4,000 dollars for complete duct replacement.

But many Knott County residents are reporting being quoted up to 2 times that.

"If you are seeing quotes for 7,000-9,000 only for ductwork that is price gouging and way too expensive for an 1800 square foot house," Trout said.

For the next five months, Eastern Airflow workers will be working around the clock seven days a week to get the community back on its feet.

"We were booking by the week. Now we are booking by the month."

If you think you've experienced any price gouging, you can report the company to the Department of Housing, Building, and Construction.