LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Wood Brothers extended their 2023 tour with the addition of a show Wednesday, March 1 at Lexington Opera House.

Pre-sale tickets are available at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17.

General on-sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday, November 18.

The Wood Brothers 2023 tour will support a new studio album set to release in the Spring.