'There are cries from the grave': activists still fighting for Emmett Till 67 years later

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday marked 67 years since the mutilated body of Emmett Till was discovered in Mississippi.

Since that day, no one had served time for his death.

That fact still does not sit right with civil rights activists.

So, members of the group "True Healing Under God" or "T.H.U.G" went to the capital to remind everyone they are still fighting for justice and they want other Kentuckians to join them.

"There are cries from the grave. It's time for Emmett Till to not be fourteen forever," said activist Delamonte Crawford.

In Mississippi in 1955, 14-year-old Emmett Till was abducted at gunpoint, tortured and murdered after a white woman Carolyn Bryant Donham, accused him of flirting with her.

Donham's husband and his half-brother went on trial for that murder in Mississippi but were acquitted by an all-white jury.

In a magazine interview, they later confessed to killing Till.

"For them to get off and as I have seen them smiling in the courtroom and smoking cigarettes in the courtroom. I believe that she ran with a lie that couldn't run any longer," said organizer John Barnett.

"We do not want her to sleep in peace after this time has passed."

In 2022, Mississippi officials discovered a 1955 warrant for Donham's arrest that was never executed but a grand jury also declined to indict her due to lack of evidence.

Activists are hoping to change that.

"We found out she was in Bowling Green, Kentucky. We will be back here in Bowling Green to ask that the warrant be executed."

T.H.U.G plans to go to Donham's home in Bowling Green in September to demand justice.