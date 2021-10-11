Watch
There's a national mullet championship for kids — meet the five Kentucky boys hoping to win the title

Posted at 12:35 PM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 13:12:04-04

(LEX 18) — Calling all mullet lovers: These Kentucky boys need your vote to be crowned the winner of the USA Mullet Championships.

The national championship will crown both a kid and a teen with the mullet hairdo in the country.

Five kids and teens from Kentucky are competing this year. In the kids' division, they include Darren Fentress, of Mount Washington, and Easton Campbell, of Greenville. Click here to vote for them.

In the teens' division, they include Leonard Brown, of Artemus, Gavin Mesalam, of Versailles, and Cash McCoy, of Paintsville. Click here to vote for them.

The winner in the kids' division gets $2,500, and the teens' division winner will earn $1,000. Click here to vote.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST Monday. Fans can vote using their email address.

The winners will then be announced on Friday.

