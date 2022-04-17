'There's like an influx during spring and Easter time,' breeders talk about the popularity spike

SADIEVILLE, Ky. (LEX18) — The Easter season has many people thinking of adding a bunny to their homes. But breeders are urging people to know their stuff before taking one home.

One breeder explained they are not the easy low maintenance pets that people might think.

Breeder Ellie McGinnis has been breeding rabbits for over two decades. She said there is usually a spike in interest around this time of year.

"There's like an influx during spring and Easter time," said McGinnis.

She owns Ellie's Rabbitry and urged parents to consider the long-term commitment that comes with owning a rabbit.

"Only get a rabbit if the parents are interested just as much as the kids."

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) rabbits are the third most returned pet in the United States. McGinnis said the trend is continuing in her own business.

"There were definitely more people returning rabbits this year. For the most part, because people got 'em for their kids and weren't interested in 'em anymore," said McGinnis.

Before you hop on the opportunity to become a bunny owner McGinnis said rabbits need to do proper research before taking the plunge.

LEX 18

"They need more than just rabbit pellets. They need the right kinds of the cage to keep them comfortable," said McGinnis.

Beyond that McGinnis said cages need to be lined properly and cleaned at least every other day.

And if you have a baby bunny, they may need to be kept in the same general area while potty training. And spayed or neutered around six months.

McGinnis' rabbits sell for up to 450 dollars. But she explained just because you can find cheaper ones at your local pet store doesn't mean you should underestimate their needs.

"They're not just a 20-dollar pet at a pet store they are a lot more complex than that," said McGinnis.

She said rabbits can also work well in an apartment or house if they have the proper space.

To learn more about McGinnis rabbits you can visit her website at https://www.elliesrabbitry.com/