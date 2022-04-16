'They were never giving up:' Georgetown Firefighters rescue dog stuck in sewer pipe

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small dog was rescued from a sewer pipe in Georgetown Thursday thanks to the work of firefighters and community members who came together.

The dog, Gabby, had fallen through a damaged sewer pipe. Her owner, Charlene Revel, tried unsuccessfully to reach down and rescue the dog but it was no use. The fire department was called, and they spent hours digging to rescue Gabby.

“I was afraid she wouldn't come out alive and just stroke out,” Revel said.

Firefighters had tried to lure her out with peanut butter.

“We were scared because it was a small hole and because of sewer gasses,” said Jamie Gifford, a firefighter with the Georgetown Fire Department.

Neighbors lent shovels, and someone lent a small excavator. The local water department came and dropped a camera down the pipe so they could make sure Gabby was well.

Eventually, Gabby was brought up. Her neck was injured, but after a night at the vet, she was ok.

“Firemen would not give up, I don’t care how small that dog was, they were never giving up.”

Gifford said it’s important to tell your local water department about any damaged/uncovered sewer pipes.

Gabby's former owner abandoned her when she was younger. That is something that would never happen again.