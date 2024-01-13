'This dog is a walking skeleton' Officials search for those who neglected puppy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control team is searching for those responsible for neglecting a puppy.

The 9-month-old dog was found Friday morning and brought to their Old Frankfort Pike location.

The puppy is severely underweight. It should be at least 30-35 pounds, instead it is 17.6 pounds, said Lt. Jai Hamilton, a cruelty investigator.

“This dog is a walking skeleton,” Hamilton said. “Just seeing him, and he has long hair, he looks bad - right, but when you put your hands on him you can feel every bit of his spine, his ribs, his hip points. It’s so sad to see animals come in like this because he’s such a sweet-natured dog, and he’s reliant on someone to care for him, and they failed him.

Based on how friendly the puppy is, she suspects the dog got loose from his owner on Friday morning. She said he was likely either not fed or had a parasite. They are running tests to make a final determination, she said.

She’s hoping someone recognizes the dog, and that you’ll let her know who is responsible. Animal cruelty in Kentucky is punishable by up to a year in jail and up to a 500 dollar fine.

“Unfortunately, we see this stuff more than the public realizes,” Hamilton said. “I would say we get emaciated dogs in once a week - all sorts of ailments, but yeah, we see skinny dogs a lot, and it is very sad.”

Her team is treating him now. He’ll soon be transferred next door to the Humane Society, where they will continue to take care of him until he’s adopted, just like other dogs.

She described how two dogs that came in right before Christmas, Holly and Barry, were also emaciated when they were brought in. Through proper care, they are both on the road to recovery, the Humane Society's Meghan Hawkins said.

“They are doing great at their foster home,” Hawkins said. “They are acting like normal dogs, they are not just slowly walking with their heads down, they are actually running - walking up to get attention and to get care.”

There is, unfortunately, no guarantee the puppy gets to that point.

“We are hopeful he pulls through, but in his condition, you never know - it could take a turn for the worse, Hamilton said.