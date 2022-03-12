'This is always a volatile time of year': Lexington prepares for late-winter snow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Lexington city officials say they are prepared for the snow coming Friday night. They recommend people stay at home as the snow rolls through.

Lexington's streets and roads team has been preparing. Their salt barn is full, and they have been repairing vehicles in recent weeks after a very busy January.

Because the precipitation will start as rain, they cannot pretreat the roads. Crews will be on standby starting at 8 p.m.

Fayette County's emergency management operations director said there could be a real impact on interstates and cautioned against people traveling into the area.

“Just make sure if you have friends or relatives coming in make to sure you can advise them that if there is a way they can avoid doing it overnight tonight or early tomorrow morning that's what I recommend,” said operations director Tim Brandewie. “I've lived here a while and this is always a volatile time of year.”

The streets and roads team plans to spend extra time downtown, where there are multiple basketball tournaments taking place this weekend.

The Lexington fire department is warning about an increase in slip and falls due to the snow and ice.