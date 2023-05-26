'This is the fulfillment of a dream': Meet the Bourbon Co. couple honoring our fallen soldiers' sacrifices

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Not only is a poppy field stunning to see from the sky, but its beautiful symbolism can be admired from the ground.

Middle Springs Farm opened to the public late last year, and one of its newest attractions is a poppy field that is just about at peak bloom. It's Justin and Susie Menke's way of honoring the heroes who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

"This is something that we had seen another farm do out in Missouri," Susie said.

The farm opened back in the fall, so this is the first time they've done the poppy field. With Friday being National Poppy Day, the poppy is a symbol of remembrance of fallen soldiers.

"We are in Paris, but we are also really close to North Middletown, which has welcomed us with the most warm welcome, and they've really supported us as well so we have neighbors out here as well as people driving from really far away," Susie said.

They planted in the winter, with the goal of having the flowers in full bloom by this time.

"This is the fulfillment of a dream of mine and a lot of hard work, yes, but it's worth every minute," Justin said.

To check out their hours and more about the farm, click here.