'This is unbelievable': Kentucky man wins $75,000 from scratch-off ticket

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Kentucky man won $75,000 after purchasing a $5 Cash Eruption scratch-off ticket.

Christopher Knopp was running errands when he decided to stop at the Five Star on Main Street in Lebanon and buy a ticket.

Knopp told lottery officials that he scratched off the barcode, and when he scanned it, a message popped up that he had won the top prize of $75,000.

Kentucky Lottery

He said he believed it was karma that had to do with his big win, telling lottery officials that he had previously won $20 on a Bingo scratch-off and gave it to someone who was having trouble at an ATM. With the returned $20, Knopp was able to use it to purchase the lucky ticket.

Knopp received a check for $53,625 after taxes.

According to lottery officials, Knopp plans to get a house and pay off his debt.

Five Star will get $750 for selling the winning ticket.