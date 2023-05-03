'This means a lot': Nicholasville community supports family of 5-year-old who needs new heart

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hundreds of people in Nicholasville came together Tuesday to support a family going through a challenging time.

5-year-old Kash Lawson is at a hospital in Cincinnati, waiting on a new heart. His heart is getting weaker every day.

His mother is staying with him at the hospital while his father, Zac Lawson, remains in Nicholasville where he is taking care of their two younger children and also working as a school resource officer. He’s only able to drive up on the weekends.

“It hurt my heart just knowing he has to wait and the family being apart from one another,” said Anna Kenion.

She was one of many who attend a spaghetti dinner fundraiser at West Jessamine High School.

“They need help so we wanted to jump in and just help them get some essentials,” said Carmen Miracle, a Nicholasville Police Clerk who helped organize the event.

The money will go to supporting the family with transportation costs, food, and medical expenses.

Turnout at the event was strong.

“We thought that our initial 8 trays would feed 250, 300, and now we are on tray 12 to 14,” Miracle said. Zac Lawson called it amazing.

“This means a lot to my family that so many people have a caring heart to do this for us,” said Kash’s grandmother Robbie Shumate.

Also in attendance was Kash’s namesake Kash Daniel, a former UK football player.

“For someone to be battling through such hard adversities at such a young age, I just want to do my part in being supportive,” Daniel said.

The family is accepting donations that can be dropped off at the Nicholasville Police Department.