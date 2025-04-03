'This was domestic violence at its worst': Family speaks out after daughter is killed; man charged with murder

BOURBON COUNTY, KY. (LEX 18) — In Bourbon County, a man and woman are dead in what police are calling a double murder on Big Stoner Road, meanwhile, one man is in custody for the crime.

Officials released the identity of the woman killed, and LEX 18's Kayleigh Randle sat down with 20-year-old Dixie Brainard's parents as they reflected on who she was as a person.

"I can't say the worst is yet to come because the worst is here. I no longer have a daughter," Daniel Brainard, Dixie's father, emotionally expressed. "She was my little stinker. She was the one I always took to do things with me. Work on cars, weld. Do whatever. She was always the one, cause she was the oldest and the biggest and the cheapest help."

Early Thursday morning, police said one woman and one man were found dead on Big Stoner Road in Bourbon County. The family confirmed that the woman was Dixie, however, officials have not released the identity of the second victim.

Troopers arrested a man on the Rowan-Carter County line. Dixie's parents tell us her baby's father is 19-year-old Christopher Taulbee. Taulbee is booked in the Bourbon County Jail and charged with murder.

"I got a phone call from a friend of mine. He has a scanner of some sort. He recognized the address, and he told me I needed to get over there because there had been shots fired and it was a bad situation. He didn't know what all was going on," said Daniel.

Daniel said Dixie was the oldest of five kids. She wasn't just an overall good kid but a great mom who now leaves behind a baby boy.

"To lay my child to rest for good. I have to find a place to put her and I don't know what to do," Daniel said. "I don't- it's hard. I don't know what to feel, I don't know how to feel, how I should feel, what I should say, shouldn't say. Yeah, what to do now that's a big question."

Daniel explained that Dixie had asked him for a gun recently for protection. He said parents shouldn't be afraid to question their kids harder about something.

"If you need help don't be scared to ask your parents for it. A friend, a co-worker. Whoever it may be because this was domestic violence at it's worst. And it was jealousy and it was rage and undisciplined children," Daniel said.

For now, Dixie's parents plans to keep her memory alive for everyone, especially her son.

If you or someone you know has experienced domestic violence, you can call the hotline at (800) 799-7233 or text BEGIN to 88788.