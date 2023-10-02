Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation encouraging more farms to offer second chances

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation held a luncheon to spread its mission.

They have their Second Chances Program, where incarcerated individuals work with horses to gain the necessary skills to obtain employment in the equine industry.

The luncheon's purpose was to spread the message of this program's success. They hope other farms and organizations will consider hiring those once incarcerated to offer them a second chance at a promising life.

The organization has worked with correctional facilities around the country. The luncheon was partly held at Spy Coast Farm in Lexington because they employed people once incarcerated at the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Lexington.