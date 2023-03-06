Thousands of Kentuckians still without power, KU mobilizing mutual assistance crews

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Close to 125,000 Kentuckians are waking up without power Monday morning.

A portion of out-of-state utility crews are mobilizing at the Kentucky Horse Park to help with restoration efforts after Friday's historic wind event.

These crews will assist KU and LG&E employees with helping Kentuckians get back online.

Nearly 25,000 people in Lexington still don’t have power as of Monday morning.

KU outage map

For many customers, the estimated restoration time is still days out at 11 p.m. Wednesday.

At one point Friday evening, more than half a million Kentuckians were without power as countless trees fell, many of which fell on electric lines.

KU and LG&E says Friday's storm impacted more than 300,000 of their customers over the weekend.

"Well I think folks in Kentucky, we understand that our crews are working hard and it's frustrating when you don't have power...but most folks get that we're working as hard as we can," said KU spokesperson Daniel Lowry.

The crews mobilizing at Kentucky Horse Park are from Ohio, West Virginia, Illinois, and some as far away as Florida.

Crews will roll out Monday morning and will continue working in the coming days.

If you need to report a downed power line, call LG&E at 502-589-1444 or KU at 800-981-0600.

To track the progress of outages, visit Outages | LG&E and KU (lge-ku.com).