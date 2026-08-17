Thousands of Wildcats Move In as University of Kentucky Welcomes New Academic Year

LEXINGTON, KY (LEX News) — Residence halls across the University of Kentucky were buzzing with activity Monday as thousands of students arrived for Big Blue Move-In, marking the start of a new academic year.

Students, parents and volunteers spent the day hauling boxes, bins and dorm room essentials into residence halls as the university began welcoming more than 8,000 new and returning students to campus.

Big Blue Move-In runs August 16-19, with each student assigned a specific arrival appointment through UK Campus Housing.

The influx of students also means heavier traffic around campus. Several roads near residence halls have been closed or reduced to a single lane to accommodate unloading zones and move-in operations.

For incoming freshman Lexy Gullett of southern Ohio, move-in day was a chance to finally experience the campus environment she had been anticipating.

"Honestly, it's just super exciting just getting to be in the environment and see everyone here and getting to see the process and everything since it's my first year," Gullett said. "I'm really excited."

University volunteers helped students and families navigate the move-in process, unloading vehicles and transporting belongings into residence halls.

For many freshmen, the day represents more than a move. It marks the beginning of their college careers and the pursuit of long-term goals.

Gullett said the University of Kentucky's reputation played a major role in her decision to attend.

She hopes to become a pediatric orthodontist and said she was encouraged by what she had heard about UK's dental programs.

"One of my friend's moms went here through dentistry, and that's what I want to pursue," Gullett said. "I've heard that their dental program is really good, and so this is just amazing just to be here."

Students have been encouraged to follow their assigned move-in times and use information provided through the university's move-in packet, which includes residence hall access instructions, unloading information and campus traffic routes.

The university's fall semester officially begins when classes start on Monday, Aug. 24.

For now, the focus remains on helping thousands of students settle into what will be their home away from home for the next academic year.