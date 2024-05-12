Threats involving East Jessamine High School found to have little credibility

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Nicholasville Police Department says they've been looking into a potential threat made, involving East Jessamine High School since Saturday evening.

According to a social media post, police immediately started investigating. They found that the threat most likely came from an out-of-state Snapchat account.

Now, police say they feel the threat has little to no credibility. They are continuing to investigate. There will be an increased police presence at the high school during its final week of the school year.