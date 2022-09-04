Three fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Kentucky

Watch Now
Posted at 5:27 PM, Sep 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-04 17:27:24-04

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (AP) — State police say three people were fatally shot, including one by a self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County.

Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead.

The second, a man, was taken to a hospital in Evansville but later died there from his injuries.

Four children were removed from the home by police, and after that, a third person was found dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

