Three fatally shot in apparent murder-suicide in Kentucky

SMITH MILLS, Ky. (AP) — State police say three people were fatally shot, including one by a self-inflicted gunshot, at a home in western Kentucky.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a home in Smith Mills in Henderson County.

Officers found two gunshot victims outside the home. One, a woman, was already dead.

The second, a man, was taken to a hospital in Evansville but later died there from his injuries.

Four children were removed from the home by police, and after that, a third person was found dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.