LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Police Department reports that three people were hurt in a crash on Nicholasville Road Thursday night.

Around 8:20 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Nicholasville Rd and Brigadoon Pkwy.

There was a total of three people involved in the wreck. All three people were transported to the hospital.

There is no word on their conditions.

The roadway is now clear.